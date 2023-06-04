Roseville leaders react to deadly hostage situation at park

"Roseville is known as a caring community that looks out for one another. Times like this are when we are at our strongest and best."

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One hostage is dead, another is hurt and a CHP officer is injured after a shooting at Roseville park Thursday afternoon.

Roseville Police Captain Kelby Newton said the situation began when a CHP task force officer reported that shots were fired and another officer was hit. The suspect, who still had a gun, was confronted by police before taking two people hostage.

According to police, he surrendered but, at some point, the two hostages were shot. One hostage didn't survive. The officer is in stable condition.

Roseville Vice Mayor Krista Bernasconi said the shooting turned a beautiful morning into a chaotic and tragic afternoon.

"These times call for us all to remain rooted in what grounds us—our families, faith, friends, being of service to others, along with kindness to others," said Bernasconi. "Thank you all involved today, especially our first responders and partner agencies who didn’t hesitate to help out. My thoughts are also with the victims and their loved ones."

Mayor Bruce Houdsheldt called the shooting at Mahany Park a "rare incident" for Roseville.

"One of the City Council’s top priorities is a Safe and Healthy Community. We stand with you our residents and businesses to ensure we meet that goal each and every day," said Houdsheldt. "Roseville is known as a caring community that looks out for one another. Times like this are when we are at our strongest and best."

WATCH ALSO: