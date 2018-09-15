Community leaders held a vigil Friday for a 3-year-old South Sacramento girl who was shot inside her home earlier this week.

More than 15 neighbors, friends, family, and community leaders joined at the Della Circle home of Azalya, who remains in critical condition at a local hospital. The vigil began with prayer and later community leaders denounced the violent actions that happened there earlier this week.

“Black people do stand against violence happens in our community,” said Berry Accius, a community activist. “We do not tolerate nor justify cowardly acts.”

Yvette Tillis, a family member of the victim, called for witnesses to speak up so that law enforcement and bring justice to her family.

Dorothy Stocker, a South Sacramento native, called for police, media, politicians, and the community to work together to prevent violent crimes in the area.

“We have to get out in the community and police ourselves,” Stocker said. “And then our community will see us, our children will see us, our adults will see us.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department has dedicated hundreds of man hours and are working tirelessly to find the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information are urged to contact the Sheriff’s department.

© 2018 KXTV