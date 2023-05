Sacramento County man accused of child sexual abuse held on $1 million bail

According to Sacramento County Sheriff's officials, 32-year-old Jose Cardona was charged with committing lewd acts on a minor 14 or 15 years old.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested Monday and charged with allegedly committing lewd acts against a minor 14 or 15 years old, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Office officials.

Law enforcement officials said the survivor of 32-year-old Jose Cardona's sexual abuse was known to him.

Cardona was booked into Sacramento County Jail on four counts of committing lewd acts against a minor 14 or 15 years old.

He is being held on $1 million bail and is expected to appear in court next on Wednesday.