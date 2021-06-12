Sacramento County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting on Auburn Boulevard

Detectives are asking the public for help to solve this case.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man died early Saturday morning of a gunshot wound on Auburn Boulevard after Sacramento County deputies gave emergency medical aid to the victim.

Sacramento Sheriff's Communication Center received a call that a person sustained a gunshot wound on the 5300 block of Auburn Boulevard west of Garfield Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies located a man who sustained at least one gunshot wound upon their arrival and tried to help him. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sacramento Metro Fire Department's crew.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and gathered evidence, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's spokesperson Sgt. Kionna Rowe. There is currently no information about the suspect of the shooting.

Sacramento County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the man, according to Rowe. The coroner will release the victim's identity in this case after the coroner notifies his next of kin.

Sacramento County detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. A person may also leave tip information anonymously at the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department website or call (916) 874-8477.

