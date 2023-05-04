2 Sacramento drone pilots charged with flying drugs into California state prisons

The four men involved in the alleged conspiracy each face life in prison and fines up to $10 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drone operators flying drugs including meth, heroin and cocaine into California state prisons were hit with multiple criminal charges Thursday, according to U.S. Attorney's Office officials.

Officials say three men, all aged 34, conspired with Pleasant Valley State Prison inmate Michael Ray Acosta to traffic drugs into at least six prisons from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 10, 2021.

The trafficking was allegedly coordinated through a cellphone Acosta smuggled into the prison.

Sacramento residents David Ramirez and Rosendo Rene Ramirez were two of the alleged pilots.

Along with drug charges, the drone operators were also charged with conspiracy to own and operate an unregistered drone, and serving or attempting to serve as an airman without an airman’s certificate.

Deliveries often took place at night and drones were flown from concealed positions in the fields surrounding the prisons, according to officials.

The four men involved in the alleged conspiracy each face life in prison and fines up to $10 million.