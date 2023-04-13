Thai Khin identified as victim in deadly Stockton shooting

School district officials say extra counselors and emotional support animals are on hand for students

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Thai Khin, 17, as the Cesar Chavez High School student killed in a shooting at a Stockton park Wednesday.

Counselors and emotional support animals are on campus at Cesar Chavez High School Thursday as students grieve, a spokesperson for the Stockton Unified School District said.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Unity Park on Jayden Way.

"That is very concerning, the timeframe and it being in broad daylight, near schools," said Stockton police officer David Scott.

Nearby Cesar Chavez High School went on a brief lockdown as police investigated the off-campus shooting.

"It was off campus at this park, but we immediately put the school on lockdown," said Melinda Meza director of communications for Stockton Unified School District.

The lockdown was lifted and students were released just before 3:50 p.m.

The gunman's description and the motive for the shooting are unknown.

Police also told ABC10 a second victim was pistol-whipped. They are in stable condition with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

"What we know right now is that the students were not in class and that they were at this nearby park. We do everything we can to keep the kids safe and we do everything we can to keep our campus safe and we care about students who go to and from school," said Meza.

The shooting comes eight months after a stabbing left a student and another person hurt at the same park.

"It's a priority for us for students to feel safe going to and from school. Efforts will be made with extra patrols in the area to get that sense of security," said Scott.

Officials are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers.

