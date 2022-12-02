More victims possible after Sacramento County arrest of man accused of lewd acts with child

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Jerry Don Egy.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man is behind bars facing accusations of lewd acts with a child, and deputies believe there could be more victims that span a 30-year period.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Jerry Don Egy, 45, is facing three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old and 15 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 using force/violence/duress.

According to deputies, "there are multiple suspected victims over a 30-year time period, some stemming from the in-home day care center owned and operated by Jerry Don Egy’s parents, who are not accused of being complicit."

Egy is being held in the Sacramento County Main jail with $5.5 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

