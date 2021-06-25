Sacramento police investigating deadly Del Paso Heights shooting

The Sacramento Police Department received a report from their ShotSpotter technology in the neighborhood.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gunshot-detecting technology helped police find a man who was shot and killed Friday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department were called to the Del Paso Heights area around 4 a.m. Friday, June 25, a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they found a man who sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The Sacramento Fire Department declared him dead at the scene of the crime after also responding to the shooting.

The gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter alerted officers of the a gunshot along the 500 block of Kesner Avenue, which is near Del Paso Heights Elementary School and Del Paso Park. Sacramento Police detectives are investigating the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

