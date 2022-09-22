Catching criminals and solving crimes: Inside the Sacramento police forensics team

“A lot of the times we are behind the scenes, but we are just one part of the investigation process.”

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While the Sacramento Police Department's forensics team usually works behind the scenes, they're now stepping into the spotlight for National Forensic Science Week.

The team highlighted the tools and technology they use everyday to keep Sacramento safe.

“I didn’t realize I could make a career out of it, but as I learned more, I knew it was what I wanted to do because it uses my science brain, detective skills and helping the community,” said Stephanie Fernandez, a member of the forensics team.

The department's crime scene investigation unit is made up of 17 full-time forensic investigators and three supervisors.

According to Fernandez, a forensic investigator's duty is in the details.

“Our main focus is to preserve evidence,” she said.

Traditional techniques like dusting for fingerprints and taking photographs are serious business for investigators, but new cutting-edge technology is also opening doors to new perspectives on crimes scenes.

The evidence they find is key, and it's used down the road in the investigation to help determine who was involved in a crime. It could lead to court cases and getting justice served served for our communities.

