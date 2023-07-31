Sacramento police investigate voicemail threatening Black students

Sacramento police don't believe there’s a credible threat to the community at this time

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento police said a threatening voicemail sent to a museum is on their radar.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento said the call came to the Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum found inside the Florin Square Shopping Center in South Sacramento.

“It sounds like they used some type of AI technology, voice messaging system and probably a fake phone number but they threatened to kill all Black children in Sacramento. They said it’s organized,” said Tanya Faison, founder of Black Lives Matter Sacramento.

The audio for the message is disturbing: “Murders are to be in cold blood with no remorse. The intel relay has contacted more than 100 schools in the Sacramento area to structure this agenda.”

"We don’t know how valid it is, because folks who usually warn you aren’t really doing that. But we don’t know how stupid they are either. They might just be dumb. It’s always good to stay on your toes, and be prepared for anything to happen and make sure that our schools are protecting our babies,” said Faison.

Sacramento police took to social media and confirmed they are now investigating.

"We are aware of that incident. Our detectives are currently investigating it. We do not believe there’s a credible threat to the community at this time, but it is still being investigated,” said Anthony Gamble, spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento shared the audio on social media not to alarm the community but to make sure people were aware of the incident.

“That’s the message that I wanted to give out. Don’t panic. Don’t freak out, but figure out what you need to do to keep your family safe and get ready to do it,” said Faison.

Sacramento police are asking anyone with information or who might have also received the voicemails to give them a call at 916-808-5471.

“Anybody that can bring their lips to say these things and put fear into their hearts... even if they don’t think it’s credible, they need to act like they think it’s credible. There’s no problem with being overly cautious,” said Faison.

