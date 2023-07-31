Stockton Shelter for the Homeless closing, local emergency declared

The city says the emergency is intended to protect around 250 people who are at risk of being displaced.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton declared a local emergency effective Aug. 15 as the Stockton Shelter for the Homeless gets ready to close.

According to a news release from the city, the emergency is intended to protect around 250 people who are at risk of being displaced.

“The local emergency declaration is being made due to the potential public health and safety emergency, which includes the risk of severe injury, suffering, and extreme peril of life and safety that could result should the hundreds of unsheltered individuals currently served by the Shelter be displaced within the Stockton community,” says the release.

The city says the declaration is a precaution to address the needs of people being served by the shelter. It allows the city to allocate funding, enter contracts and make immediate decisions related to public health.

