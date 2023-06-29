Man accused of sexual assault on minor in Sacramento County

Deputies said he was known to frequent local areas like parks and theatres and was also known to meet minors virtually over social media.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was accused of sexual assault on minor in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Aleksandr Rudenko was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of minor on Aug. 30, 2022. He was released on bail not long afterward.

During the investigation into Rudenko, deputies alleged that he had child sexual abuse material. On June 28, he was re-arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of obscene matter depicting a minor.

The sheriff's office said anyone who might have potentially been a victim of Rudenko in the past can call them at 916-874-5115.

