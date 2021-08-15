Shooting investigation underway at McClatchy Park in Sacramento

Sacramento Police Department said they found evidence of a shooting at the park, but everyone had left the scene when they arrived.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at McClatchy Park.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the park around 1:20 p.m. but said that everyone had left the scene.

As the investigation got underway, they were told about two people, only described as males, who took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.