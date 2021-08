The crash happened at Blacktop Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a multi-car crash in Rio Linda.

Emergency crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the crash at Blacktop Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

According to the fire district, one person was extricated from the vehicle, and five total were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Metro Fire units responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Rio Linda at the intersection of Blacktop Rd & Elkhorn Blvd. Extrication of one patient was completed. UC Davis was notified for multiple patients- 5 total. Transport initiated. pic.twitter.com/8pGxYzWpwY — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 15, 2021