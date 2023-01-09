x
Crime

Shooting under investigation in Arden Arcade area

One person was reportedly shot along the 2300 block of Church Avenue

SACRAMENTO, California — Another shooting investigation is underway in the Arden Arcade area Monday evening.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said one man was reportedly shot along the 2300 block of Church Avenue.

The victim's injury status is not clear, but he was taken to a hospital before deputies arrived.

The shooting comes hours after a separate shooting along the 3600 block of Edison Avenue, not far from Watt Avenue. The 63-year-old victim in the Edison Avenue shooting was in stable condition and was expected to survive.

