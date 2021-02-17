Sonora man accused of felony sex crimes, kidnapping after dating app meeting

Details about how the suspect and victim met have not been released, but deputies said they had to track the victim’s location using GPS data.

SONORA, Calif. — A Sonora man is accused of felony sex crimes and kidnapping after an alleged incident with a woman who investigators say he met on a dating website.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating after receiving a report that a potential sexual assault had just happened. Investigators did not elaborate on how they received the report but said deputies had to track the victim’s location using GPS data.

When deputies located the victim, they said they also found the suspect, 45-year-old Chad Vanhulzen. Investigators did not say where they tracked them.

Few details of the investigation have been released, but sheriff’s detectives say they eventually arrested Vanhulzen for felony sex crimes, kidnapping, false imprisonment and attempting to dissuade a victim from reporting.

According to investigators, Vanhulzen met the victim on a dating site just days prior to the incident and met for the first time the night prior.

Nothing about the victim has been released.

