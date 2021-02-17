California lawmaker proposes ban on fracking by 2027

The legislation was revealed Wednesday, five months after Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Legislature to ban fracking by 2024.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker has introduced a measure that would ban fracking in the nation's most populated state by 2027. The legislation was revealed Wednesday, five months after Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the Legislature to ban fracking by 2024.

Fracking is a technique used to extract huge amounts of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground. Opponents say the chemicals involved threaten water supplies and public health.

The measure would halt new fracking permits or renewing current ones on Jan 1, 2022, and completely ban the practice by Jan. 1, 2027. It’s likely to be one of the most contentious fights in the state Legislature this year.

