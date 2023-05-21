Teens suspected in caught on camera robbery might be connected to more robberies, deputies say

"Oh, I'm freaked out now. Because, I'm kinda shocked. I hope it doesn't happen to me."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of armed robberies in Sacramento County has shoppers who visit the area concerned.

A man and a teenager were recently arrested in connection to one of the robberies caught on camera at a specialty market near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street in South Sacramento.

The arrested teen was found with a gun in his backpack at school.

Shoppers at Pacific Plaza Shopping Center in South Sacramento were actually hesitant to speak out in fear of retaliation. But off camera, they said armed robberies happen in the area every day, even in broad daylight.

The sheriff’s office said there could be more unreported victims out there. This is why people in the area say they want law enforcement to help put a stop to it.

In a video shared by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a 54-year-old woman is forcibly robbed of her phone and wallet.

The suspect was parked in the car next to her waiting, and when she tries to take her phone and wallet back, she ends up on the ground as the thieves drive off.

"Ohhh, oh my goodness," said Cindy Yee, a shopper who ABC10 showed the video to.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the early afternoon hours of May 3 at a specialty market near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street in South Sacramento.

Shoppers in the area shared their concerns on Sunday after we showed them the video.

"I was shocked you know. I have no idea what happened, but when you show me, that's kind of scary," said Tuan Vo, a man who likes to visit the area on the weekends.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested one of the suspects, 18-year-old Dominick Smith on May 10. A week later on May 18, another suspect, 17, was identified.

He was taken into custody after being arrested at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove.

Officials said the teen was carrying a gun without a serial number and a loaded high-capacity magazine in his backpack.

Yee said seeing the video is the reason she wears her purse close to her body.

"We have a fanny pack. We better not carry that big purse like my sister. I say, you know what, people just snatch it from you like that. So, it's minimal," said Yee.

Shoppers are doing what they can to prevent this from happening to them, but they're asking for law enforcement to do more patrolling in the area.

"Oh, I'm freaked out now. Because you know, I'm kind of shocked. I hope it doesn't happen to me," said Vo.

According to the sheriff's office, Smith was released the same day after posting bail. He and the teen are believed to have been involved in several other robberies.

Anyone who was a victim or knows more about the crimes can contact Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

