Man arrested after assault, robbery at South Sacramento bank

Deputies say the suspect allegedly assaulted and robbed a man who was using a Chase ATM last month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is in custody after a violent assault and robbery at a South Sacramento bank in April.

Lashawn Gillion, 32, was arrested by Sacramento County deputies on May 3, about a week after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a man at a Chase ATM.

Deputies say — based on forensic evidence and surveillance footage — that Gillion approached the man while he was using an exterior ATM and hit him with a 'blunt object' before stealing his wallet. The attack left the victim unconscious and bleeding from his head.

The victim was in the hospital for several days with major head injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Following Gillion's arrest, investigators found he has an extensive criminal history dating as far back as 2011.

