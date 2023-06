The shooting happened near Vintage Park Drive and Braemore Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was shot in south Sacramento and taken to the hospital Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near Vintage Park Drive and Helmsdale Drive.

The condition of the man is unknown. An investigation is underway and there is currently no suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

