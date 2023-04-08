Special education driver accused of sexual assault in El Dorado County

Deputies said he was employed as a special education transportation driver since October 2021.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A special education driver for the El Dorado County Office of Education is behind bars as he faces accusations of sexual assault.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office got a report on May 31 that a dependent adult was sexually assault by a driver employed by the Office of Education. An investigation was launched and ultimately ended with the arrest of Tarik Manasrah on suspicion of multiple sexual assault charges.

Deputies said he was employed as a special education transportation driver since October 2021.

Manasrah was booked into the county jail and was not eligible for bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the suspect of the case can call Detective M. Sosa at (530) 621-4711 or sosam@edso.org.