Stockton police officials said anyone with information on the stolen French bulldog could be eligible for a cash reward.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 15-month-old French Bulldog named Dior was stolen from a yard in the 3000 block of Lennon Way in Stockton, according to police.

With the French Bulldog missing since May 2, police say anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts could be eligible for a cash reward.

Contact Detective Wells at 209-937-8573 or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 946-0600.

