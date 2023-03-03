Homicide investigation underway in Stockton after man found dead with head injuries

The body was found at Mormon Slough near Airport Way.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has opened an investigation after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Police responded to a report of a dead man at Mormon Slough near Airport Way around 10:39 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the man with injuries to his head, and ultimately first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Few details about the killing and what led up to it have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the killing can call the Stockton Police Department.

