Stockton Police officer accidentally shot during training exercise

Police were training in a tow yard when one officer accidentally fired, striking another officer.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a training exercise on Wednesday.

According to the report, police were training in a tow yard in the 2300 block of N. Wilson Way when the officer was accidentally shot by another officer participating in the exercise.

The officer’s injury is considered non-life-threatening, but police did not say where they were struck. That officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not say what training exercise was being performed. Neither officer has been identified.

This incident is currently under administrative review, police said.

Training Accident: Today officers were training at a tow yard in the 2300 blk of N. Wilson Wy. During an exercise, an officer accidentally shot another officer. The injured officer was transported to an area hospital w/nlt injuries. This incident is under administrative review. pic.twitter.com/kPVIlEgKh4 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) September 2, 2020