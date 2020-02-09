x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Stockton Police officer accidentally shot during training exercise

Police were training in a tow yard when one officer accidentally fired, striking another officer.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton Police officer is in stable condition after being shot during a training exercise on Wednesday.

According to the report, police were training in a tow yard in the 2300 block of N. Wilson Way when the officer was accidentally shot by another officer participating in the exercise.

The officer’s injury is considered non-life-threatening, but police did not say where they were struck. That officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not say what training exercise was being performed. Neither officer has been identified.

This incident is currently under administrative review, police said.

Read more from ABC10

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento police investigating after officer shoots, kills wanted man