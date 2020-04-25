STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police say they've arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at Sherwood Mall.
The shooting happened back in March. Officer Joseph Silva, spokesperson for the police department, previously told ABC10 that shots were fired after a fight broke out at the food court.
In the end, the shooting claimed the life 17-year-old Anthony Graves and injured another 18-year-old, who managed to recover from his injuries.
Graves' death was devastating for his friends Damareey Johnson and Zion Mann.
"He was our brother...he always had our back. And, that's the only person we really had," Johnson told ABC10 in March.
The 15-year-old suspect was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.
