2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m.

However, deputies also drove to the Kings Card Club on West Lane after receiving information that victims had driven there. Deputies arrived to the card club to find two men, 31 and 39, who both had gunshot injuries. Authorities said the shooting appears to the be the result of an attempted carjacking.

Both were taken to the hospital with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information regarding the shooting has been released at this time.

