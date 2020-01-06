Alleged Walmart looters include adult man, 3 teenage boys, Stockton police say

Stockton police were able to recover $4,000 in merchandise and return it to the Walmart.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police have arrested four people after a Walmart was looted on Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of 20 to 30 people looting the Walmart on Trinity Parkway.

Two suspects ran away but were taken into custody after police chased after them. Two other suspects resisted, and a taser was used on one of them, according to Stockton police.

Police arrested Joseph Briggs, 24, and three teenage boys, ages 17, 16, and 16, on looting, burglary, robbery, and conspiracy charges.

$4,000 in merchandise was recovered and returned to the Walmart.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information on the case can call Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.