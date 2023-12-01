Man allegedly leads deputies on lengthy Sacramento County chase before arrest in standoff

The suspect was arrested following a nearly two-hour standoff.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man who allegedly led deputies a long chase throughout the north area of Sacramento County was arrested after a two-hour standoff with the sheriff's office Thursday morning.

Deputies initially responded in the early morning hours to two calls reporting a man making threats with a knife. However, deputies weren't able to find the suspect when they arrived.

Not long afterward, just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to the same area for a man who reportedly threatened a security guard with a gun and who also matched a description from the previous calls.

The suspect hopped into a truck and tried to take off when deputies arrived, leading to a chase, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect's truck was disabled with spike strips, and he was brought to a stop. However, he allegedly refused to get out and threatened "suicide by a cop." After a roughly two-hour standoff, deputies said he surrendered and was taken into custody with further incident.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Jose Hernandez.

WATCH ALSO: