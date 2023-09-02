x
Crime

5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County

CHP said the crash likely led to a carjacking and chase that ended in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening.

Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men. 

He said a man most likely involved with the crash was also involved in a carjacking in the same area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office became involved after a 911 call, which ultimately led to a chase that ended in Elk Grove near a golf course at Elk Grove Boulevard and Fire Poppy Drive, according to CHP. 

A sheriff's spokesperson said the Highway 160 crash was possibly connected to the chase deputies were engaged in.

The man was ultimately detained and taken to a hospital for possible injuries.

It's not known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

