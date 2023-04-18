Suspect in Stockton killing of Jaylen Malone, 19, arrested

Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when the suspect shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of Jaylen Malone in Stockton was booked into the county jail Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said Stacie Mischal, 19, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The shooting happened on Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive and left Malone, 19 of Lathrop, dead. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when the suspect shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.

Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their help with the investigation.

SPD NEWS: HOMICIDE ARREST Today, members of U.S. Marshal Task Force arrested Stacie Mischal, 19, in regards to the... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WATCH ALSO: