Suspect in Stockton killing of Jaylen Malone, 19, arrested

STOCKTON, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of Jaylen Malone in Stockton was booked into the county jail Tuesday.
The Stockton Police Department said Stacie Mischal, 19, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.
The shooting happened on Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive and left Malone, 19 of Lathrop, dead. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when the suspect shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Task Force for their help with the investigation.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8