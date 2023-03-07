DA: Retired police sergeant found guilty in deadly DUI crash near Sonora

The crash killed Rebekah Gall, a social services employee with Tuolumne County, in January 2022.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A retired police sergeant was found guilty in a deadly DUI crash that killed a social services employee in Tuolumne County, officials said.

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke confirmed with ABC10 that Theodore Young was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He was also found guilty on charges of driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher. Jenecke said an enhancement of having caused a coma or brain injury was also found true.

Notably, Young was found not guilty of second-degree murder. It was a charge pursued by the district attorney's office due to Young having a prior DUI conviction in 2017.

Rebekah Gall, 27 of Oakdale, was critically injured in the crash and later died from her injuries. Her family told ABC10 that Gall was one of three sisters, an avid hiker, a devoted wife and a confidant to her beloved dog "Chico."

She left for work on Jan.. 18, 2022, but never made it back home.

Young, a former police sergeant with Pleasanton Police Department, is set for sentencing on April 13, 2023 in Tuolumne County Superior Court.

