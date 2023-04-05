Tipster tracked Davis stabbings suspect in leadup to arrest

Carter Carlson was one of the 15 tipsters who called in and eventually helped lead police to an arrest in the stabbings.

DAVIS, Calif. — A tipster followed the Davis stabbing suspect for two blocks before police eventually made an arrest.

Carter Carlson says he was placing flowers at a Sycamore Park memorial when he saw someone matching the suspect's description. Sycamore Park was where 20-year-old UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm was killed in the suspect's second attack.

Carlson says he followed the suspect, now identified as Carlos Dominguez, for a couple of blocks in his car. He ended up calling the police department's tip line while driving along Villanova Drive and gave them real time updates on Dominguez's location.

"I didn’t think my tip was going to go that far. I knew that police were obviously going to listen, but I didn’t think we were actually going to get him,” said Carlson.

He says it was the Adidas pants that stood out along with Dominguez's curly hair. Authorities had described the attacker as a man about 5’6” to 5’9" with a thin build and curly hair. They had also said he was last seen wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black Adidas pants with white stripes and black shoes carrying a brown backpack.

Carlson ended up being one of 15 tips that came in after the suspect information was released, ultimately aiding police as they worked toward an arrest in the case.

Neighbors and UC Davis students ABC10 spoke with who live across the street from Dominguez say they are shocked.

"It's impossible to study or sleep. I haven't slept in three days. Being on our street with what's going on now, the fact and the idea that he could be genuinely in our neighborhood is so much more scary," said Lila Simpson.

While the community is feeling safer with the arrest, many are now rethinking how they travel around the Davis area.

"On the night of second stabbing, I walked on my own at 9 p.m. to Rite Aid and the fact that I could've passed him and he could have been my own fellow student is just so scary," said Simpson.

