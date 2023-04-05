Who is Carlos Dominguez? Davis stabbing suspect arrested

Officials said the suspected killer was a student at UC Davis up until last week.

DAVIS, Calif. — Police say an alleged serial killer has been arrested after a string of stabbings in Davis.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez. Police said he was student at UC Davis until last week and has lived in the Davis area for a couple years. Police said the definition of a serial killer applied to the case.

According to UC Davis, Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25 when he was separated for academic reasons.

"We urge the community not to rush to conclusions or speculate until all facts are known. We are grateful for law enforcement’s quick response and resolution during an extremely difficult period for the city and campus," said the university in a news release.

The arrest comes after a series of stabbings police have described as a brutal and brazen. Two happened in parks and left two people dead. A third stabbing described as similar to the second homicide left a homeless woman in the hospital.

“We decided to first arrest him for possessing a large knife that was on his person when he was picked up," said police chief Darren Pytel. "He was wearing a backpack and in the backpack was a large knife that was consistent with one we were looking for based on the evidence from the first homicide.”

He was charged with the deaths of David Breaux and Karim Abou Najm and for the attempted murder of Kimberlee Guillory. He is now in the Yolo County jail.

Police didn't know if Dominguez had a criminal record prior to this arrest or if he knew the victims. Police also didn't disclose a motive for the attacks.

1st Stabbing: David Breaux

On April 27, a man was found dead in Central Park in Davis around 11:20 a.m. He was identified as David Breaux, 50. Breaux was known to frequent the park and is known to people in the area as ‘Compassion Guy.’ Officials also described him as a person experiencing homelessness.

His friend Americo Meza described him as sweet and full of empathy.

"He was very important for the community. His expression was peaceful, was compassion, empathy, tolerance. His love was unconditional, pure," said Meza.

He recalled that there were many times his friend would raise his spirits.

"We will miss a lot. It's touching my heart. We will miss this guy. It's like an example to be to be in our generation - to live with empathy, with compassion, forgiving everything," said Meza.

2nd Stabbing: Karim Abou Najm

On April 29, a stabbing at Sycamore Park killed Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student and graduate of Davis High School.

"Karim was a wonder of energy, a free spirit. Someone who just wants to see goodness around him," said Majdi Abou Najm, Karim's father.

He said the 20-year-old UC Davis student was taking a route he'd taken many times before.

"This path that he took in his last journey home is the same path that we do every day. I walk to my office at UC Davis, and he bikes to classes at UC Davis," said Majdi.

Majdi always believed the route felt safe.

3rd Stabbing: Kimberlee Guillory

On May 1, Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed at a homeless encampment near 2nd and L Street. As of May 2, Police Chief Darren Pytel said she was awake, alert and talking but still in critical condition in the ICU.