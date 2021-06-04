Man accused of planning mass shooting in Tuolumne County arrested, deputies say

Deputies said the man contacted the FBI himself and made threats about carrying out an attack in Tuolumne County.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — After an FBI tip, Tuolumne County deputies arrested a man accused of planning a mass shooting.

Deputies said they did a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on Amelio Eredio Renteria in Willow Springs based on the FBI tip. While they didn't find any weapons, authorities said they did find what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in his pocket.

The sheriff's office said on Facebook that Renteria told deputies that he contacted the FBI and made threats to carry out an attack in Tuolumne County.

After serving a search warrant at Renteria's home, the sheriff's office said they had found and seized multiple firearms.

Deputies arrested Renteria on a charge of threatening to commit a crime that would result in death or great bodily injury to another person. He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the investigations division at (209)694-2900.