Two shot at downtown Turlock bar, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a local bar in downtown Turlock Monday.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. near East Main Street and West Main Street.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene and were flagged down by someone who was with one of the victims shot that night.

Police said one of the victims had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital. The second victim arrived at the hospital on their own. Police said preliminary reports state that the extent of both injuries are not life threatening.

As officers move to figure out the motive of this crime, officers are asking anyone with any information about this incident to call Turlock Police Officer Henry Hernandez at (209) 668-6534 or Crime Stoppers.

