West Sacramento community take stand to prevent thieves targeting their mail

While the community took matters into their own hands, they're still hoping officials will come up with more long-term solutions.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of West Sacramento neighbors are taking a stand against mail theft.

"Mailboxes have been broken into over 30 times in the last couple of years," said Kathy Bailey, Homeowners Association president for Riva on the River.

They've put up extra lighting and cameras. They've also attended town halls and pushed for help from officials.

"We have given the police videos, license plate numbers so many times and nothing's being done," said Bailey.

So, they took matters into their own hands, starting a neighborhood watch to protect their mailboxes and prevent mail theft.

She said residents who are part of the neighborhood watch take shifts watching their cluster mailboxes throughout the night to make sure it isn't broken into.

The large structure houses more than 200 mailboxes for condo residents.

"We had to do something and we reached out to city council members, the mayor of West Sac, we reached out to Congresswoman Doris Matsui. We reached out to the police chief and we got nothing, so we started doing the neighborhood watch to protect our community," she said.

The effort started in February, and she said they have not been hit once since then. However, they're still hoping officials will come up with more long-term solutions.

"We're asking that they please do something, otherwise we're out here watching our mailboxes ourselves," said Bailey.

