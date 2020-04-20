WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting that killed a teenager in West Sacramento left another man in critical condition due to a stray bullet, police said.

There was no broken glass from the shooting, just a bullet hole to a wooden frame on a yellow trailer home. The bullet pierced a metal pole before ending up inside the home.

West Sacramento Police Sergeant Eric Angle said the stray bullet critically injured a 26-year-old man inside the home.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 17 at the Westwind Estates trailer park along Sacramento avenue, but Sgt. Angle says the stray bullet was related to a shooting that happened not far from the home.

“The shooting actually occurred at Todhunter and Somerset Drive. A 17-year-old male was victim to a single gunshot wound to his chest,” said Sgt. Angle.

The teenager found at the original shooting location was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Sgt. Angle believes both incidents are related, but the 26-year-old man injured inside his home was not targeted.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims. The 26-year- old man is in the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrest has been made. Anyone with information about the shooting can call West Sacramento Police Department and can choose to remain anonymous.

