Testimonies from witnesses: Here's what shoppers saw after the Walmart shooting in Chesapeake

It was a busy time at the Walmart, with people preparing to cook Thanksgiving meals in two days' time. We spoke to some shoppers who narrowly missed the violence.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A devastating shooting in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night left seven people dead, including the suspected shooter, police say.

ABC News has confirmed that the shooter entered the breakroom in the store and began firing before shooting himself.

At least 5 others were hurt and are being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to a spokesperson with the hospital system.

We don't have any names of the victims, yet.

Someone who left the Walmart just minutes before the gunshots started going off, but who didn't want to be identified, shared his account with 13News Now.

“I’m sure that I brushed up against, at least some of them," he said. "I probably saw them on their last night on earth right before the holidays. It’s just sad. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”

He could hear the shooting even from outside the Walmart.

"I know what gunshots sound like, so I knew the muffled sounds and then the screaming afterward. You just knew something bad was happening inside.”

Another shopper, Terri Brown, also left the busy shopping center just before the violence broke out.

I was counting the police cars. And as the count before the light could turn green, it was 13 police cars, and I could see a fire truck coming. I got home, because I live less than two minutes from that Walmart, and I could just hear police cars just coming and coming and coming and coming.

There are no words. There are just no words. To see this unfold, to be a part of it, to know that this crime occured so close to me, and I was literally in that store, is terrifying.

It was extremely crowded. All of the checkouts were extremely busy. They had most registers open. There [were] long long lines at the self-checkout. They had people at the front doors. There ususally is one or two greeters, tonight I saw probably around four. A lot of peopel in the store. I literally parked wayyyy down in the parking lot, because you could not find spaces.

It is a busy street, but I think by the time that the first car came past me, it was like, truthfully, if I don't say anything about Chesapeake police, I will say tonight, they were On It.