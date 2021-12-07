2 men accused of involuntary manslaughter after woman found dead in Tuolumne County, sheriff says

The woman who was found dead was on a camping trip with Russel Lee Hedge and Timothy Scott Hoblitt near Herring Creek, according to Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are accused of manslaughter after a woman who they took camping was found dead near Herring Creek, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, 60-year-old Russel Lee Hedge and 51-year-old Timothy Scott Hoblitt went camping on Dec. 3. with an unidentified woman who was only described by law enforcement as elderly. Hedge reported her missing on Monday.

Deputies found the woman dead after searching for about a day. They said detectives learned the victim was "suffering from several ailments" and had trouble taking care of herself.

The cause of the woman's death is still pending an autopsy.

Hedge and Hobblitt left the woman behind without any transportation on Dec. 4, according to the sheriff's office. They returned the next day because of freezing overnight temperatures but could not find her.

According to the sheriff's office, both men did not reach out to law enforcement but instead gathered the woman's stuff before leaving.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Hedge's home where they said they found the woman's belongings, which included her purse and cell phone.

Hedge and Hoblitt were arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail where they face charges of involuntary manslaughter and elder abuse resulting in death.

Sheriff's officials ask anyone who has information regarding this case to call 209-694-2910.

