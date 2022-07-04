Yuba County mother accused of drowning children faces murder charges

Deputies said the kids were intentionally drowned.

LINDA, California — A Linda mother accused of drowning her two children in a bathtub is facing murder charges, according to Yuba Superior Court.

The suspect, identified as Courtney Williams, 25, was arrested on suspicion of homicide on April 7. The victims were identified as five-month-old Holden and two-and-a-half-year-old Ronin.

Williams faces two first-degree murder charges along with felony charges for assault on a child causing death.

“The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in a news release the day of the killing. “There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.”

Deputies said the children's father called the sheriff's office to report the drowning. Deputies arrived to find the two children in the bathroom, but despite efforts to save them, the kids were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the father learned of the drowning after he came home for lunch and his wife told him that she "hurt the children." After searching the home, he found his boys in a bathtub.