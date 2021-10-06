x
California hopes to ease transfers to UC and Cal State

The new law simplifies a program that guarantees priority admission to Cal State schools for students with associate degrees.

LOS ANGELES — California hopes to make it easier for students in community colleges to transfer into the state’s public universities with a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The legislation streamlines a process students have described as a maze.

By smoothing the path to the University of California’s campuses and California State University, the state hopes to increase the numbers of transfer students to four-year colleges and close equity gaps. The new law simplifies a program that guarantees priority admission to Cal State schools for students with associate degrees. It also requires the UC and Cal State systems to agree on a common set of courses that community college students need to take to transfer.

