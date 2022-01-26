California State University prepares to drop SATs and ACTs

If trustees vote in favor of permanently eliminating the exams, CSU would join the University of California in having a "test blind" admission process.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California State University, the largest-four year university system in the country, is poised to eliminate SAT and ACT standardized tests from their undergraduate admissions process, following a trend in higher education over concerns that the exams are unfair to minority and low-income students.

The Board of Trustees for the 23-campus California State University will vote in March on recommendations to end the testing requirements, which were presented at a meeting Wednesday and met with widespread enthusiasm.

If trustees vote in favor of permanently eliminating the exams, CSU would join the University of California in having a "test blind" admission process. The University of California's Board of Regents voted last year to drop the tests at its nine undergraduate campuses.

