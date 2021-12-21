University of California may require students to receive COVID-19 booster

University of California President Michael Drake said holiday travel could create a challenge for the school system when students return to campus in January.

DAVIS, Calif. — The University of California is considering requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster before returning to campus in response to the omicron variant.

UC President Michael Drake said he is asking the university and public health experts to come up with a plan for January for a safe return for students. Drake said students traveling to and from campus and family gatherings create challenges for the UC school system.

Drake recommends a plan that has a test, sequester and retest model.

"The evidence is clear that receiving a booster is essential to protecting yourself and those around you from Omicron and other variants," Drake said in a statement. "Therefore, I am also asking each of you to communicate the critical importance of boosters to your campus community, especially at this stage of the pandemic."

Potentially, students could be required to learn remotely at the start of the quarter. How each campus conducts remote instruction could vary from campus to campus.

This comes as California health experts are saying the state will likely avoid spikes in hospitalizations and deaths because most people are either fully vaccinated or already infected.

The omicron variant is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the country, which accounts for 73% of new infections last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

