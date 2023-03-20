What to do if you can't find ADD, ADHD medicine

There's a shortage of drugs like Adderall in the U.S. Our health expert explains what to do if you can't find a place with your medicine in supply.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In October 2022, the FDA announced ADD and ADHD drugs were in short supply. Drugs like Adderall are crucial to the millions of Americans living with an attention deficiency or hyperactivity disorder. Now five months post the announcement, the supply issue has grown into more of a demand problem.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said the shortage could be due to the increase in written prescriptions.

"The shortage can be really scary for those individuals that are on Adderall, but I do think it raises a really important question as to whether we need to start thinking about how we're using Adderall, and whether or not it is being overprescribed in our general adult population," Kohli said.

Adderall withdrawal can cause a physical and psychological reaction compared to a "crash."

"Adderall is a little bit of a stimulant, and when you suddenly stop it without weaning it down, it can cause the problem. I think the most important thing for parents and adults who might be on Adderall is to make sure that they have a good pipeline. In other words, make sure that they don't just have the present supply, but also have a good supply sort of coming in the works. Talk to their pharmacies." Kohli said.

If you have a prescription that is hard to find where you live, it could be a good time to talk to your doctor about another safe alternative. Kohli said the FDA has given assurance the end of the shortage is near, but she would advise you not to start a new prescription until the supply is built back up.

