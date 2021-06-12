Why healthy, older adults shouldn't take aspirin daily | Health Beat with Brea Love

"An aspirin a day keeps the doctor away" is a phrase you might have heard before, but it's not for everyone. ABC10's health expert explains why.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some adults take aspirin daily to lower the risk of heart attacks or strokes, however U.S. health officials said not everyone should be taking an aspirin every day.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said if someone is older than 65 and doesn't have heart disease or has had a stroke, taking an aspirin a day can increase the chance of bleeding or dying.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, possible side effects of taking aspirin every day include stomach bleeding, bleeding in the brain and kidney failure could occur.

If someone is taking a daily aspirin, Dr. Kohli said its a good time to talk to a doctor.

"We know that aspirin, even though it's available over the counter, can have effects on our gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It can have effects on bleeding, so if you've been taking it for years, don't just continue it just because there's momentum there — really sit down and talk to your doctor about your personal situation, your risk factors, your past medical history and decide whether or not you need to continue because we have a really good body of evidence that's very large and very compelling," Kohli said.

No medicine is completely safe, and the FDA recommends consulting with a health professional before taking any medication.

More information about side effects can be found on the FDA website.

