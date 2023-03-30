American Red Cross aids people dealing with aftermath of extreme wet weather

March is American Red Cross Month. It's opened 145 shelters across California since December with more in the works.

CALIFORNIA, USA — With so many wet weather events in California this year, the American Red Cross has opened 145 shelters around the state. It plans to open more in the southern portion of California due to extreme weather like the recent tornado in Montebello.

With wildfire season approaching, the California Gold Country Region chapter says there's going to be a need for more shelters, supplies, care and volunteers.

"During a disaster, people come to The Red Cross when they have nowhere else to go, that means sheltering, that means providing meals to them, providing comfort and care, possible financial assistance," said Communications Director Steve Walsh. "We work with the counties that need our help to make that happen, and it happens almost year-round. Around the country, we have shelters open somewhere."

If you're interested in donating money or volunteering visit this website. You can also text "Red Cross' to 9099 to make an instant $10 donation.

