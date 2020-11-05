Aji Japanese Bistro opens dining room on Mother's Day

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — As many restaurants struggle to stay afloat during this pandemic, Aji Japanese Bistro in El Dorado Hills has decided to open their doors on this Mother's Day.



It was business as usual for this popular Japanese restaurant on Sunday evening, with dozens of guests dining inside and outside on the patio. The restaurant announced their intentions to reopen the dining room on Sunday under some stringent guidelines, which they outlined on their Facebook page.



Among the guidelines, they instilled partitions in between booths, added several sanitation stations, and only seated at half capacity this evening, making guests like Michelle Klaff feel comfortable.



"This business is very clean, they made modifications," Klaff stated. "We're sitting outside. We're at least six feet apart from other families. So I feel that they've done their part."



Just a few days ago, El Dorado County officials sent a proposal to Governor Newsom asking to move into Stage Two of reopening fully. So far, there have been no coronavirus deaths in the county to date. Moving forward is something that Aji customer David Michael believes should support the idea for the restaurant to reopen.



"For our county, we have zero deaths so far, and I believe a .0004 infection rate," Michael stated. "And I go to Costco and Safeway, and they're much more crowded than here. There's no logical explanation for forbidding these people to open up."