CLARKSBURG, Calif — Like many places across California, the tasting room at Bogle Vineyards in Clarksburg is closed in response to the state's stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But despite not making additional money through visitors in the tasting room, the wine company is finding a way to feed medical workers while also supporting local restaurants.

“My brothers and I thought it was really important that we not just write a check," said Jody Bogle. "We wanted to contribute, we wanted to give back, but we wanted to find a way to cast as wide a net as possible with our support."

Bogle said her family's company is providing 6,000 Sacramento-area medical workers a hot meal and that it was important to buy the food from local businesses.

"Because we are an agricultural business, we supply the food chain, we are still making wine," Bogle said. "So for us, since we've been able to keep our employees working and keep people going forward, we wanted to do the same for our restaurant partners."



Ryan Rose, president of the Sacramento Mexican restaurants Zocalo, is one of eight eateries partnering with Bogle to feed healthcare workers.

Rose said business from the winery is needed and appreciated during this time.

"It's a huge help. We've completed four weeks of being 100% shut down inside the restaurant," Rose said. "We were able to jump right into to-go orders that first day, but you see the lulls. It's not a trend that you can necessarily keep track with. You don't know what each week brings."

Rose said they are preparing 1,000 meals for $6.00 each which amounts to a $6,000 profit for the restaurant during a time when each week of business is unpredictable.

“They aren’t just taking care of every single front-line person in the hospitals but also taking care of the businesses like ourselves, which then allows us to take care of our vendors in other ways as well," Rose said.

Mercy General Hospital was one of the four healthcare facilities that received the free meals from Bogle.

Edmundo Castaneda, president of Mercy General Hospital, the food was more than appreciated.

"On behalf of Dignity Health Mercy General Hospital, I want to thank the Bogle family for their generosity in supplying delicious food for our dedicated health care workers," Castaneda said in a statement. "The outpouring of love and support from our community has been tremendous, and it's these meaningful acts of kindness that make all the difference for our staff. I applaud the Bogle family for their leadership and commitment to serving our community."

