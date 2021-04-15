California health officials layout new guidance for public, private gatherings

Criteria for gatherings both public and private are determined based on the county tier level – and as of April 14, every county is in the red tier or better.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued new guidance on gatherings as the state continues to trend in the right direction in the fight against coronavirus.

Criteria for gatherings both public and private are determined based on the county tier level – and as of April 14, every county in the state is at least at the red tier or better.

In its new guidance, the CDPH outlined the following:

(Despite the guidance, health officials made clear that they still discourage indoor gatherings no matter the tier level)

Purple Tier:

Only outdoor gatherings are permitted. The gathering shall be limited to no more than three households. This includes everyone present, including the host and guests.

Red Tier:

Outdoor gatherings: Maximum of 25 people.

For indoor gatherings, a maximum 25% capacity where capacity limits exist is allowed and up to three households or 10 people.

Orange Tier:

Outdoor gatherings: Maximum of 50 people.

For indoor gatherings, a maximum 25% capacity where capacity limits exist is allowed or 25 people, whichever is fewer.

Yellow Tier:

Outdoor gatherings: Maximum of 100 people.

For indoor gatherings, a maximum 50% capacity where capacity limits exist is allowed or 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Nearly 50% of eligible Californians have been vaccinated so far, with the state tally more than 24 million doses administered, according to the latest CDPH data. That number represents the sixth-highest administered doses of any nation in the world. California currently has the lowest positivity rate in the US.

