California plans for arrival of first virus vaccine doses

CALIFORNIA, USA — California expects the first batch of coronavirus vaccines could reach the state in weeks and officials now are sorting out how they will be shipped and stored and who will be prioritized for inoculation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week he expects 327,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could arrive in mid-December so long as it's authorized by federal regulators and backed by the state's own experts. That has California finalizing plans for how to distribute the vaccine and determine who should be inoculated most quickly.

On Tuesday, the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended health care workers and nursing home residents be the first to get shots.

